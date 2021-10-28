Share · View all patches · Build 7618904 · Last edited 28 October 2021 – 16:46:21 UTC by Wendy

NEW IN-GAME COSMETICS

To thank everyone in the community for their continuous love and support since we launched The Ascent, we’ve also added two new shirt skins and ten new weapon skins, so get customising, and remember to share your new styles with us with Photo Mode!

Please note we'll keep working on Photo mode and improve it in future patches.

Greentooth (shirt skin): unlocked by default in the character creator

Feed (shirt skin): can be found in loot drops (enemy drops or crates)

Greeny (weapon skin): unlocked by default in the character creator

Junkyard (weapon skin): unlocked by default in the character creator

Dark Tech (weapon skin): unlocked by default in the character creator

Bubbles (weapon skin): can be found in loot drops (enemy drops or crates)

Dots 01 (weapon skin): can be found in loot drops (enemy drops or crates)

Gold (weapon skin): can be found in loot drops (enemy drops or crates)

Leo (weapon skin): can be found in loot drops (enemy drops or crates)

Pink (weapon skin): can be found in loot drops (enemy drops or crates)

Old Silver (weapon skin): can be found in loot drops (enemy drops or crates)

Old Faithful (weapon skin): can be found in loot drops (enemy drops or crates)

PATCH #4 – LIVE ON STEAM

The following summary covers the key areas we have addressed in this new Patch update for The Ascent.

This update is now live and available for The Ascent on Steam (deployed on October 28th). The same patch will also be landing on the Xbox family platforms shortly (Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox Series S/X, Microsoft store). Thank you for your patience.

Performance (PC Steam and Windows 10 Game Pass):

Fixed some instances of slow loading for Client Players when entering new areas in Online Coop.

Visuals (all platforms):

Fixed some minor UI issues.

Stability (all platforms):

Improved the stability when changing Xbox profiles during Online Coop games.

Resolved an issue where there could be an indefinite load when four consoles are joining an Online Coop game.

Fixed a rare softlock issue when taking the Central Shaft elevator.

Fixed a crash that could occur in local Coop if the 2nd Player joins and leaves a lobby before selecting a profile.

Fixed some instances where the game could crash for the Host when loading large areas of the game.

Fixed a rare crash to the Xbox home screen during “Mutual Dependencies” (Mission 2) when in the ‘No Mans Land’ area.

Fixed numerous disconnection related issues.

Save Progress (all platforms):

Fixed an issue where some Xbox live online sessions were not closed properly and that could cause loss of progression.

Co-op (all platforms):

Fixed some invite issues that could occur in Online Coop where some Players were unable to join.

Gameplay (all platforms):

Fixed a bug where new augmentations were not being automatically equipped for the second Player.

Audio (all platforms):

Fixed an issue experienced by some Xbox Players where cut-scene audio was of a low quality when reaching Pinnacle Tier during “Syntax Error” (Mission 8)

Translation (all platforms):

Lots of translation fixes across all non-English languages.

Please note more fixes and improvements will come in future updates.

Misc. Fixes (all platforms):

Minor collision fixes

Note on achievements (all platforms):

We are investigating issues reported after the last Patch, with a view to having fixes in place for the next game update - thanks for your patience!

Thank you for the support!

The Ascent team