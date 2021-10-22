Public Update Preview Program – November Update

Hello Explorers!

Looking to see what's ahead for our next big update? Then look no further as we have just enabled the Public Update Preview Program for our November update. Jump in to get an early look at the upcoming changes, see which bugs have been addressed, and help make our release even better by helping us find any last minute issues and lending your voice to our forums.

More information on November's Public Update Preview Program can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/933110/discussions/5/3117046824717128114/

Details on how to participate in the Public Update Preview Program can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/games/933110/announcements/detail/3061863764824320236

Please join us in strengthening the quality of Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition by sharing your voice on the official 🛠 Public Update Preview forums. (Note that you must own the game and login to Steam to access the PUP forum.) We’re definitely listening, and looking for every opportunity to make this the game you love to play! :)