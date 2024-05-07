1.10a Update / May Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 14290343 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 13:26:02 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

Version 1.9e:

added modding support for River Rapids boats

fixed guests could sometimes get unhappy about how long a transport ride is taking but stay on anyways

fixed playing custom mp3s through a controlled speaker could loop the audio sometimes

fixed not being able to adjust water color of Boat Dark Ride

fixed "Start in multiplayer" button getting cut-off on HappyCo Harbour scenario when playing in French

multiplayer: fixed a desync that could happen when building near boat rides

multiplayer: should fix certificate errors some people were getting (hopefully for real this time?)

April 2024 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3217646312

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3221861069

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3219028779

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3220706872

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3223383587

May 2024 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build an Inverting Spinning Coaster!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.