Parkitect update for 7 May 2024

1.10a Update / May Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 14290343 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 13:26:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This months update contains the following changes:

Version 1.9e:

  • added modding support for River Rapids boats
  • fixed guests could sometimes get unhappy about how long a transport ride is taking but stay on anyways
  • fixed playing custom mp3s through a controlled speaker could loop the audio sometimes
  • fixed not being able to adjust water color of Boat Dark Ride
  • fixed "Start in multiplayer" button getting cut-off on HappyCo Harbour scenario when playing in French
  • multiplayer: fixed a desync that could happen when building near boat rides
  • multiplayer: should fix certificate errors some people were getting (hopefully for real this time?)

April 2024 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3217646312
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3221861069
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3219028779
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3220706872
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3223383587

May 2024 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build an Inverting Spinning Coaster!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.

