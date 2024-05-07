-
I finally figured out why running around with controller feels so awkward: it only has 8 directions. Now there are infinite directions!
-
Fixed the HR1 recipe for Spanish
-
Fixed a bug with journal page flipping when you type on the notes
-
Added an audio distortion filter on each gun to make the gunshots more bright and punchy
-
Now if you have unsuitable attachment installed (looking faded), the character no longer keeps on pulling out the weapon when you close the inventory
-
Fixed a bug with Spanish language show displayed correctly for campfire dialogues
-
Fixed a null pointer exception when mutants get hurt by anomalies
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 7 May 2024
Update 1.83-2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
