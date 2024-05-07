Update 1.83-2 Patch Notes

I finally figured out why running around with controller feels so awkward: it only has 8 directions. Now there are infinite directions!

Fixed the HR1 recipe for Spanish

Fixed a bug with journal page flipping when you type on the notes

Added an audio distortion filter on each gun to make the gunshots more bright and punchy

Now if you have unsuitable attachment installed (looking faded), the character no longer keeps on pulling out the weapon when you close the inventory

Fixed a bug with Spanish language show displayed correctly for campfire dialogues