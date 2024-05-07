 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 7 May 2024

Update 1.83-2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14286576 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 06:52:06 UTC by Wendy

  • I finally figured out why running around with controller feels so awkward: it only has 8 directions. Now there are infinite directions!

  • Fixed the HR1 recipe for Spanish

  • Fixed a bug with journal page flipping when you type on the notes

  • Added an audio distortion filter on each gun to make the gunshots more bright and punchy

  • Now if you have unsuitable attachment installed (looking faded), the character no longer keeps on pulling out the weapon when you close the inventory

  • Fixed a bug with Spanish language show displayed correctly for campfire dialogues

  • Fixed a null pointer exception when mutants get hurt by anomalies

