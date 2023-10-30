Please see the addendum for updates on pricing and Halloween Event availability.



Can you survive the Pumpkin King?

It's almost Halloween, Midnight Monitors! You know what that means?

A Brand New Game Mechanic

It looks like the Neighbourhood House's security system has earned the ire of the Pumpkin King.

At random he will appear outside of the Front Entrance, and will slowly work his way closer to the house. It looks like he might be scared of light, but you'll have to flash him at the right time, or risk losing the game!

Be sure to check the Front Entrance curtain very often.

This change also comes with two new achievements. Can you unlock them?

Custom numbers of cameras

A feature has been added to increase (or reduce) the number of cameras active each night. Currently this goes as low as 6 cameras and as high as 9, with 3 more cameras coming soon!

(This does not change how many anomalies will spawn - Do you want lots of anomalies in fewer rooms, or fewer anomalies in a large number of rooms? Now the choice is all yours!)

Minor kitchen changes

To facilitate the custom camera changes above, the kitchen camera has been moved. This also means that some anomalies have also been changed to work with the new camera angle. Can you spot the differences?

Patch Notes:

Added the Pumpkin King - Scare him away by clicking the flashlight on the table

Added the ability to select how many cameras you want - This currently scales from 6 - 9 with more cameras on the way

Changed the location of the kitchen camera

Altered some Kitchen anomalies due to the new camera location

Swapped the "OK" and "Scan" buttons as people habitually seem to click the leftmost button without reading the text box

Minor bug fixes and changes to the codebase

Thank you!

Please be aware that the price of Midnight Monitor will be changing following the conclusion of this sale period. The price will increase from $3.99 -> $5.99 (regional pricing will also vary).

Please also be aware that the Halloween event will also now be ending on November 4th.