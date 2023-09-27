 Skip to content

Baldur's Gate 3 update for 27 September 2023

Hotfix #7 Now Live!

Baldur's Gate 3 update for 27 September 2023

Hotfix #7 Now Live!

Hello everyone,

We’ve got a small hotfix for you today, taking care of several crashes and savegame issues. We continue to look at your feedback, and are preparing additional hotfixes for issues you’ve reported. This includes an issue with shared items when dismissing companions, which we are aware of and looking into.

Thank you for taking the time to tell us about these issues, and thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

CHANGES

  • Fixed a crash that would occur when listening in on some dialogues during a multiplayer session.
  • Fixed crashes caused by corrupted item stacks that could occur when unloading a level or moving to a new region.
  • Fixed a savegame issue when loading into a new region while Withers' Wardrobe was still loaded in an old region.
  • Fixed a crash that would occur when loading savegames with potentially invalid items in the inventory.
  • Fixed a savegame issue relating to traps.
  • Removed duplicated characters and items caused by items being taken across two different cached levels.
  • Fixed the preview for the text background option not changing height after you reduce the Dialogue Text Size.

