Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 12 September 2023

China DLC + Patch 1.0.31

Build 12166430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • China DLC
  • Fixed visual bug with Rim Cap (Car Salon)
  • Fixed color issues with license plates, after installing two different ones
  • Fixed bug with disappearing front bench when driving
  • Fixed small bug related with workshop mod cars
  • Small fixes in some engines

