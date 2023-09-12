- China DLC
- Fixed visual bug with Rim Cap (Car Salon)
- Fixed color issues with license plates, after installing two different ones
- Fixed bug with disappearing front bench when driving
- Fixed small bug related with workshop mod cars
- Small fixes in some engines
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 12 September 2023
China DLC + Patch 1.0.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
