Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition - Update 13.58326

Welcome trailblazers to another exciting update for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition! We have a lot of surprises in store, and there’s so much to look forward to in this update!

March is here and we are bringing you everything from new hero customizations to new battleship cards, and from new treaty decks to a huge list of cheats - we've got it all! Plus, there's even a March Madness Event with all-new challenges, and cool rewards. So, grab your treasure map and maybe a horse or two, and come jump into an exciting adventure!

While there are plenty of notable fixes and features in today’s update, here are some of the big highlights of what you can expect to see:

March Madness Event Hero customization rewards New profile pictures New Official Mod - Day/Night Cycle! New cheats & complete list of existing cheats!

Content and balance treats New Battleship cards Light Infantry cavalry multiplier update Mortar unit attacks Statistically optimized AI Treaty decks for all civilizations

Stability Fixed some crashes caused by mods that affect civs' tech trees. Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when selling livestock. Updated the system that handles particle effects



### ◆ UPDATE 13.58326 ◆

BUILD SPOTLIGHT

March Madness Event

##### 💥 March 14th – April 4th 💥

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is celebrating March with an exciting March Madness Event! For a limited time, you can unlock new portraits and explorer customizations by completing the community challenges!

🡒 Explorer Customizations – Available Again!

🡒 NEW REWARDS!

NOW through April 4th, complete daily in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

Returning: Previous Event-Exclusive Cheat Codes!

We’re releasing the full list of available cheats and bringing back cheats that were only available during exclusive events. Here are the cheats we’ve brought back!

“Flying Dutchman“ – Enables all naval units to move on land. (Ageiversary 2022 Event)

– Enables all naval units to move on land. (Ageiversary 2022 Event) “I don’t exist” – Spawns a penguin. (Ageiversary 2022 Event)

– Spawns a penguin. (Ageiversary 2022 Event) “Release the hounds” – All units become Wolf Beasts. (Gift of Nature 2022 Event)

– All units become Wolf Beasts. (Gift of Nature 2022 Event) “Granny Nanny” – All villagers turn into Dahomey Amazons. (International Women’s 2022 Event)

– All villagers turn into Dahomey Amazons. (International Women’s 2022 Event) “the king of all beasts” – Spawn 2 Chinese guardian lions. (Lunar New Year 2022 Event)

– Spawn 2 Chinese guardian lions. (Lunar New Year 2022 Event) “red pocket” – Rewarding the player with 15,000 food, 15,000 wood, 15,000 coin, 15,000 experience. (Lunar New Year Event)

– Rewarding the player with 15,000 food, 15,000 wood, 15,000 coin, 15,000 experience. (Lunar New Year Event) “honey badger don’t give a" – Spawns a honey badger. (African Royals 2021 Event)

– Spawns a honey badger. (African Royals 2021 Event) “i spit on you” – Spawns a Gatling Camel.

– Spawns a Gatling Camel. “trojan cow” – Spawns a Wood Cattle.

New Unique Battleship Cards

March is upon us! So let us march straight towards some of the exciting parts of this update! All European civilizations can now call a unique Battleship card their own:

[table][tr][td]Willem (IV)

Dutch

[/td][td]

Ships a mighty Battleship! Dutch Battleships now move faster and damage ALL surrounding units upon detonation.

Costs 1500 coin

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Valmy (IV)

French

[/td][td]

Ships a mighty Battleship! French Battleships now benefit from Defense Promotions, improving their hitpoints.

Costs 1500 coin

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Adler von Lübeck (III)

Germans

[/td][td]

Ships a mighty Battleship ahead of its time! German Battleships can train mercenaries. Instead of Uhlans, you get an extra Privateer.

Costs 900 food, 900 coin, 900 wood

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Mahmudiye (IV)

Ottomans

[/td][td]

Ships a mighty Battleship! Ottoman Battleships inflict more damage at the expense of a slower rate of fire.

Costs 1500 coin

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Nossa Senhora da Conceição (IV) Portuguese

[/td][td]

Ships a mighty Battleship! Portuguese Battleships can now heal other ships.

Costs 1500 coin

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Imperator (IV)

Russians

[/td][td]

Ships a mighty Battleship! Russian Battleships inflict more damage and are cheaper, but now have less hitpoints.

Costs 1000 coin

[/td][/tr][/table]

3 New Maps!

🌐 Caucasus

[table equalcells=1][tr][td][Knights of the Mediterranean]

[/td][td]

Caucasus: Teams are divided by a short mountain range between two seas.

Description: This coastal region sees players begin on opposing shorelines divided by the Caucasus mountain range. The central trade route makes playing defensively more difficult and the position of the mountain range poses a challenge to players that wish to control their closest coastline. Be aware of enemy docks and transport ships on your coast!

Settlements: Phanar, Oldenburg

Outlaws: Hajduk, Cossack Daredevil

[/td][/tr][/table]

🌐 Muscovy

[table equalcells=1][tr][/tr][tr][td][Knights of the Mediterranean]

[/td][td]

Muscovy: A long winding river divides this map in two. Most of the natural resources are located along the river bank.

Description: The long winding Moskva River provides the focal point of Muscovy. Teams spawn on opposite sides of the river and most of the natural resources are located along its banks. Some scattered resources may be found farther away in the Russian countryside, but make no mistake, these Potemkin villages can not sufficiently enrich you. To become the new Tsar players should ally with the royal houses and take control of the river.

Settlements: Vasa, Oldenburg, Jagiellon, Phanar

Outlaws: Hajduk, Cossack Daredevil

[/td][/tr][/table]

🌐 Dunes – The Eye

[table equalcells=1][tr][/tr][tr][td][The African Royals]

[/td][td]

Dunes – The Eye: Fight for control over the resources that lie at the center of the Eye of the Sahara.

Description: Teams find themselves in the Eye of the Sahara. Within this unique geologic formation, teams can battle for control of the rings of natural resources. Scattered and slow gathering resources also lie around the outskirts of The Eye.

Settlements: Berbers

Outlaws: Desert Warrior, Desert Raider

[/td][/tr][/table]

