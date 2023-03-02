 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer Underworlds: Online update for 2 March 2023

Patch 076: Hotfix - 03/02/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10660049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi WU:O players! It's been a while since our last update - a very happy 2023 to you all. This small update fixes some small outstanding card bugs and also introduces the ability to now flip fighter cards at any time during the match, so you can preview a fighter's inspired stats. This has been a long-requested feature from players, so it's great we can finally introduce it.

Highlights
  • Added a card-flip button to fighter cards, to preview inspired and uninspired card states

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Indomitable and Daemonic Resilience from discarding after the first attack, but before any damage has been incurred
  • Removed "On Charge" footer from Daemonic Maw
  • Fixed issue where fighter dying from reduced max health would not clear correctly
  • Fixed interaction between Expendable, resurrection, and damage ploys that prevented glory being scored
  • Fixed Light Armour not providing extra dice to No Respite
  • Fixed Calculated Risk not scoring when Kunnin' But Brutal is used

Note: You should see 1.8.6 in-game once you have the update.

Changed files in this update

Warhammer Underworlds Online Content Depot 1022311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link