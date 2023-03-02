Patch 076: Hotfix - 03/02/2023

Hi WU:O players! It's been a while since our last update - a very happy 2023 to you all. This small update fixes some small outstanding card bugs and also introduces the ability to now flip fighter cards at any time during the match, so you can preview a fighter's inspired stats. This has been a long-requested feature from players, so it's great we can finally introduce it.
Highlights
- Added a card-flip button to fighter cards, to preview inspired and uninspired card states
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Indomitable and Daemonic Resilience from discarding after the first attack, but before any damage has been incurred
- Removed "On Charge" footer from Daemonic Maw
- Fixed issue where fighter dying from reduced max health would not clear correctly
- Fixed interaction between Expendable, resurrection, and damage ploys that prevented glory being scored
- Fixed Light Armour not providing extra dice to No Respite
- Fixed Calculated Risk not scoring when Kunnin' But Brutal is used
Note: You should see 1.8.6 in-game once you have the update.
Changed files in this update