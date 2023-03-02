Patch 076: Hotfix - 03/02/2023

Hi WU:O players! It's been a while since our last update - a very happy 2023 to you all. This small update fixes some small outstanding card bugs and also introduces the ability to now flip fighter cards at any time during the match, so you can preview a fighter's inspired stats. This has been a long-requested feature from players, so it's great we can finally introduce it.

Highlights

Added a card-flip button to fighter cards, to preview inspired and uninspired card states

Bug Fixes

Fixed Indomitable and Daemonic Resilience from discarding after the first attack, but before any damage has been incurred

Removed "On Charge" footer from Daemonic Maw

Fixed issue where fighter dying from reduced max health would not clear correctly

Fixed interaction between Expendable, resurrection, and damage ploys that prevented glory being scored

Fixed Light Armour not providing extra dice to No Respite

Fixed Calculated Risk not scoring when Kunnin' But Brutal is used

Note: You should see 1.8.6 in-game once you have the update.