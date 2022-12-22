Hotfix #30 Now Live!

A little surprise hotfix for you this holiday season, which will take care of a number of visual bugs, blockers, crashes, and more! From adding Pings to your minimap to fixing noiseless footsteps to removing those weird powers of telekinesis that we accidentally gave characters when they’re picking something up to throw.
Oh and no more pushing gaseous forms off of cliffs. We'll be praying to that big Paladin Santa in the sky that he spares you for attempting something so cruel during this, (gestures vaguely), the most wonderful time of the year.
A big thanks to all who reported these issues to us, and we’re looking forward to seeing you in the new year!
HIGHLIGHTS
CRASHES AND BLOCKERS
- Fixed crash when going back to Main Menu under certain conditions
- Fixed random crash upon loading
- Fixed issue in Multiplayer where the game would crash if the host disconnected while another player was in the Character Sheet screen.
PERFORMANCE ISSUES
- Fixed the sharp drops in FPS when opening spellbook
- Fixed performance issue when casting spells after loading the game for the first time
UI
- Players can now use Ping on minimap
- Fixed players being unable to obtain their Oathbreaker subclass if they save then load their game while in the Level Up UI
- Updated tooltip for Divine Favour to show the correct duration of the status effect
- Using [L] hotkey in Party View now opens Reactions menu
CINEMATICS
- Fixed missing backgrounds in the Hag’s talking door cinematic
- Fixed issue causing player to become stuck in cinematic after initiating dialog with Asharak or Guex when another party member is speaking to Wyll in The Hollow
- Fixed issue where circle highlights appear in cinematics
- Added new Gale VO in dialogue with Shadowheart
SPELLS AND ABILITIES
- Fixed issue where player character receives damage when throwing weapon with Throw action
- Multi-projectile spells like Magic Missile now use correct path and hit selected targets correctly
- Characters in Gaseous Form will no longer be affected by surfaces
- Characters in Gaseous Form can no longer be shoved off a cliff
- Fixed issue causing zombies to die if the original zombie created with Animate Dead is killed
- Fixed issue where shout spells fail to cast when vision is lost
- Fixed missing Fly animations for Cats, Badgers and Deep Rothé
- Fixed issue where Asmodeus Tieflings could cast Hellish Rebuke infinitely
- Extra Rage charge was removed for Barbarian Wildheart at level 5
VISUALS AND SOUND
- Potential fix for an issue where the screen would become black for some players.
- Fixed issue that caused footsteps to produce no sound on most terrain. Now your Rogue has to be extra sneaky
- Fixed lighting issues after loading a save made in Adamantine Forge
- Fixed lighting issues in cinematics where the Oathbreaker appears to you
- Added missing Prepare SFX for certain spells
- Fixed issue with footprints appearing black after a character steps in water
BUGS
- Fixed issue where attempting to throw far away items or characters will immediately snap the item into the character’s hand. So no more telekinetic barbarians
- Fixed issue where Oathbreakers would side with Tieflings during the Attack on the Grove after selecting dialogue option to side with Minthara
- Fixed issue with Ogres becoming stuck after receiving Frightened condition from a Wrathful Smite spell
- Fixed issue requiring French localization players to change savegame name in order to manually save
- Fixed problem with Controlled condition becoming broken after loading a save
- Fixed issue where players remain stuck in Prone status after levelling up immediately upon reaching the Crash Site
