Hotfix #30 Now Live!

A little surprise hotfix for you this holiday season, which will take care of a number of visual bugs, blockers, crashes, and more! From adding Pings to your minimap to fixing noiseless footsteps to removing those weird powers of telekinesis that we accidentally gave characters when they’re picking something up to throw.

Oh and no more pushing gaseous forms off of cliffs. We'll be praying to that big Paladin Santa in the sky that he spares you for attempting something so cruel during this, (gestures vaguely), the most wonderful time of the year.

A big thanks to all who reported these issues to us, and we’re looking forward to seeing you in the new year!

HIGHLIGHTS

Players can now use Ping on minimap

Fixed issue where player character receives damage when throwing weapon with Throw action

Multi-projectile spells like Magic Missile now use correct path and hit selected targets correctly

Fixed issue where attempting to throw far away items or characters will immediately snap the item into the character’s hand. So no more telekinetic barbarians

Characters in Gaseous Form can no longer be shoved off a cliff

Fixed issue causing zombies to die if the original zombie created with Animate Dead is killed

Fixed issue where Oathbreakers would side with Tieflings during the Attack on the Grove after selecting dialogue option to side with Minthara

Potential fix for an issue where the screen would become black for some players.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed crash when going back to Main Menu under certain conditions

Fixed random crash upon loading

Fixed issue in Multiplayer where the game would crash if the host disconnected while another player was in the Character Sheet screen.

PERFORMANCE ISSUES

Fixed the sharp drops in FPS when opening spellbook

Fixed performance issue when casting spells after loading the game for the first time

UI

Fixed players being unable to obtain their Oathbreaker subclass if they save then load their game while in the Level Up UI

Updated tooltip for Divine Favour to show the correct duration of the status effect

Using [L] hotkey in Party View now opens Reactions menu

CINEMATICS

Fixed missing backgrounds in the Hag’s talking door cinematic

Fixed issue causing player to become stuck in cinematic after initiating dialog with Asharak or Guex when another party member is speaking to Wyll in The Hollow

Fixed issue where circle highlights appear in cinematics

Added new Gale VO in dialogue with Shadowheart

SPELLS AND ABILITIES

Characters in Gaseous Form will no longer be affected by surfaces

Fixed issue where shout spells fail to cast when vision is lost

Fixed missing Fly animations for Cats, Badgers and Deep Rothé

Fixed issue where Asmodeus Tieflings could cast Hellish Rebuke infinitely

Extra Rage charge was removed for Barbarian Wildheart at level 5

VISUALS AND SOUND

Fixed issue that caused footsteps to produce no sound on most terrain. Now your Rogue has to be extra sneaky

Fixed lighting issues after loading a save made in Adamantine Forge

Fixed lighting issues in cinematics where the Oathbreaker appears to you

Added missing Prepare SFX for certain spells

Fixed issue with footprints appearing black after a character steps in water

BUGS