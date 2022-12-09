 Skip to content

Baldur's Gate 3 update for 9 December 2022

Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches August 2023!

We’ve just revealed some big news during this year’s The Game Awards – you’ll want to check out this trailer.

Gather your party – Baldur’s Gate 3 launches August 2023. New sights and surprises abound in this trailer, and we’d love to hear about what stood out most to you. Let us know in the comments!

More good news: Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order now! It’s a treasure trove of items for the adventurer in you, and it’s limited to 25k copies worldwide. Take a closer look at what’s inside and secure your Collector’s Edition here: https://baldursgate3.game/

While launch is in August, there’s plenty more to unwrap before the year is out. Don’t miss Panel From Hell: Holy Knight on December 14th @ 10am PST / 6pm GMT - featuring special guest Geoff Keighley! Join us for a hellaciously festive stream as Swen Vincke and the dev team delve deeper into our Game Awards announcements and the contents of Patch 9.

Set yourself a reminder to watch! https://panelfromhell.baldursgate3.game/

See you next week 😈🎄

Changed depots in patch9 branch

Gustav Content Depot 1086941
Windows French Depot 1086943
Windows German Depot 1086944
Windows Polish Depot 1086945
Windows Russian Depot 1086946
Windows Chinese Simpl Depot 1086947
Windows Spanish Depot 1086949
Windows Turkish Depot 1419651
Gustav Content - Bin Depot 1419652
Gustav Content - Launcher Depot 1419653
Windows PT-BR Depot 1419658
