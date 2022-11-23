❤️‍🔥NEW DATING MODE: ALEXANDRA'S PLAYROOM! 💦

Hello everyone!

During these last months we have been working on a new game mode that brings something different to Eros Fantasy.

Now you can open the door of Alexandra's Playroom and have a good time alone with her!

As you progress through this date, you'll be able to get more rewards and have Alexandra slowly undress... 🥵

You will have up to 4 different levels! The last one will be the hottest, of course…

And for this you will have to increase your level of "Affinity". You will also have a store to exchange Gems for Perfumes. And for those who don't have patience, you can buy packs to advance in the date more quickly.

We hope you like this new type of date. We are working to improve Eros Fantasy little by little, adding new mechanics and more animations. In the future more girls will arrive who will want to open the door of her Playroom... 💦

Finally, we would like to remind you that there will be exclusive content from Alexandra's Playroom on our Patreon. You will have HD NSFW wallpapers and also some animations. ➡️ Click Here!

Thanks to everyone for your support! 😍

All the best,

Gameyond Team