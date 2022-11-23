 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lumencraft update for 23 November 2022

Nominate Lumencraft for The Steam Awards! 🏆

Share · View all patches · Build 9999909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Scouts! 🖖

Many thanks for the positive feedback on our latest update! We are happy that the direction in which we are developing our game together with you is a good one.

It's that time of the year, during which you can nominate Steam games for The Steam Awards and we're happy to be on board this year with Lumencraft!

We would be grateful for every single one of your votes!

Follow us on Steam⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter 🐦.

See you soon, now go dig for Lumen!
2Dynamic Games

Changed depots in in_dev branch

View more data in app history for build 9999909
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link