1.9.3 beta version update

This update beta version, the official version channel does not release updates, the current beta version is not the final state, can be selectively updated
Changelog
- Fix the previous version tray individual programs do not display icons again
- Fixed the issue of clicking the file myfinder menu - file invalidation when the desktop is clicked
- Fixed the issue that the previous version of mydock .exe was automatically deleted
- The skin editor is uploaded to the Workshop and adds custom covers, edit descriptions, and more previews
- Fixed the issue that the weather occasionally did not refresh in the previous version
- Fixed the issue that the hidden mode of dock hotkeys was disabled when switching dock hotkeys back and forth between multiple screens
- Increase the brightness adjustment prompt, individual display brightness adjustment may cause display damage, so add a hint, basically the external monitor will damage the notebook's own monitor is basically fine
- Increase the display brightness adjustment to 0 when the short prompt, to prevent individual displays after adjusting the brightness 0 after not displaying the situation at all, if you do not click OK prompt, automatically restore to 50 brightness value after 5 seconds
- Optimize other usage details
Currently known issues
- After MyFinder turns on display wallpaper accent color and exits full screen, the MyFinder background color is displayed abnormally
- Multi-screen and turn on all screens to display myfinder, the resident tray icon display is out of sync, immersive mode other screens are not
- Some MyFinder systems will be stuck for a period of time when clicking the disk icon to display the secondary menu
If there are no problems with this beta version after a period of time, Sunday will automatically be transferred to the official version
The next release is a big feature update
Stage Manager
Then the price increase did not buy in a hurry
Changed depots in testversion branch