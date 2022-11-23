 Skip to content

MyDockFinder update for 23 November 2022

1.9.3 beta version update

Last edited by Wendy

This update beta version, the official version channel does not release updates, the current beta version is not the final state, can be selectively updated

Changelog
  • Fix the previous version tray individual programs do not display icons again
  • Fixed the issue of clicking the file myfinder menu - file invalidation when the desktop is clicked
  • Fixed the issue that the previous version of mydock .exe was automatically deleted
  • The skin editor is uploaded to the Workshop and adds custom covers, edit descriptions, and more previews
  • Fixed the issue that the weather occasionally did not refresh in the previous version
  • Fixed the issue that the hidden mode of dock hotkeys was disabled when switching dock hotkeys back and forth between multiple screens
  • Increase the brightness adjustment prompt, individual display brightness adjustment may cause display damage, so add a hint, basically the external monitor will damage the notebook's own monitor is basically fine
  • Increase the display brightness adjustment to 0 when the short prompt, to prevent individual displays after adjusting the brightness 0 after not displaying the situation at all, if you do not click OK prompt, automatically restore to 50 brightness value after 5 seconds
  • Optimize other usage details
Currently known issues
  1. After MyFinder turns on display wallpaper accent color and exits full screen, the MyFinder background color is displayed abnormally
  2. Multi-screen and turn on all screens to display myfinder, the resident tray icon display is out of sync, immersive mode other screens are not
  3. Some MyFinder systems will be stuck for a period of time when clicking the disk icon to display the secondary menu

If there are no problems with this beta version after a period of time, Sunday will automatically be transferred to the official version

The next release is a big feature update
Stage Manager
Then the price increase did not buy in a hurry

