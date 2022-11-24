RUMBLE version 0.1.6 has been deployed!

It's that time again!

A new game version is now live, being 0.1.6! Several known bugs have been fixed, which should lead to a smoother experience playing the game. If you'd like to know which bugs exactly, you can check out the patch notes down at the bottom of this announcement.

Oculus Store Release

RUMBLE is now available for purchase on the Oculus Store! This means there's reason to expect a bunch of new fighters to start entering the arena soon. Let's give them all a warm welcome! Oculus and Steam fighters can be distinguished from one another by their Fighter Tag. Fighters from Steam will have the Steam logo next to their name, while Oculus fighters will brandish an Oculus logo instead.

Please be aware that this does not mean that RUMBLE can now be played on mobile VR devices, you still need a VR-capable PC to be able to play the game.

VR game of the year nomination

In case you missed it, nominations for the Steam Awards have begun. We decided to try and get RUMBLE nominated for VR game of the year 2022! Getting nominated would draw a lot of attention to the game, which in turn would probably result in a whole lot of new fighters joining in!

If you think RUMBLE is deservant of such an award, you can go and nominate it over on the Store Page, or by heading over to this announcement.

Coming up...

We recognize that RUMBLE is due for some new content, which is exactly what we're working on. We're not quite ready to share what it is just yet because there's still a bunch of work to do, but know that new content is on its way!

That's all for today, see you in the arena!

_

RUMBLE Version 0.1.6 Patch Notes

CHANGES

Interacting with the Park Board while matchmaking will now cancel matchmaking. Previously this interaction would break the matchmaking process.

RUMBLE is now available for purchase on the Oculus/Meta store.

FIXES

Fixed an issue that led to physics being applied to the wrong object.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from getting sent back to the gym after an error occurs during match startup.

Fixed an issue that would prevent you from matching up with certain friends on your Friend List when matchmaking with friends only.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from using the re-match button after a match was completed.

Fixed an issue that made players appear besides their match pedestal before a fight.

Fixed an issue in the database that prevented players from logging in with a valid game copy, after first having played with a pirated copy.

_