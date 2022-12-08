New Update is here: Weapon Combos & Skins, Archdevil Difficulty, and more!

Hello Hellsingers!

Today, the 1.5 update invites you back to the eight Hells to unlock corrupted weapon skins, take on a new difficulty mode, and explore new weapon combos to annihilate demons with unholy flair.

Hunt down Coats of Arms for Weapon Skins

Every map now has four secret collectibles for you to hunt down. Each difficulty, including the new Archdevil difficulty, also has 4 per level.

As you acquire these, you will earn a corrupted skin for each weapon in the game at certain thresholds. In addition

In order to get the complete corrupted set, you must scour all levels at every difficulty.

Defeat Archdevil Difficulty

There's a new boss in town, and Arch Devil is its name. This mode turns everything to max, all cylinders firing: more, stronger enemies, and no last stand. There's about as much room for error here as there is mercy in Hell.

Complete Beast difficulty to unlock Arch Devil.

New Combos

We wanted different playstyles to be awarded. These new combos add even more variety to your symphony of destruction, and do wonders for your fury and score, too. Every combo is based on performing certain actions on consecutive beats. Take a look:

Kill Trio: Destroy a demon three beats in a row.

Chaos and Slaughter: Destroy an Explosive Crystal, then slaughter.

Lethal Cycle: Damage an enemy on two beats, then switch weapon and kill.

Basilisk Mode: Kill, dash, kill on three beats.

Double Hit and Run: Destroy object, dash, dash again, destroy another object.

You can jump over to the full patch notes to see the complete list of changes and additions, including a new elite Seraph demon, balancing, and bug fixes!

Rock on, Hellsingers! 🤘