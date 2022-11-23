Turkey Run

Date: 11/24(after maintance)~12/11

Collect Rocket

During the event, you can earn 1 Rocket every weekdays you log in, and 2 Rockets every weekends.

During the event, you can earn 2 Rockets for each match you win and 1 Rocket for each tie(competitive mode only).

You can earn up tp 25 Rockets a day.

Escape

Help the turkey to escape! You need to expend a rocket in the first stage of the escape. After a successful attempt you can try again without expending a rocket, up to three times. If you fail you need to start from the first stage.

Each escape attempt will earn you a certain number of Turkey Medals

Success Fail

Stage 1 2 Turkey Medals 1 Turkey Medals

Stage 2 3 Turkey Medals 1 Turkey Medals

Stage 3 5 Turkey Medals 1 Turkey Medals

Rewards

You can redeem Turkey Medals for a variety of rewards, including Points, Card Packs, Ceremony，Skill Slots, E-Coins and exclusive Halloween costumes

