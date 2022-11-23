[Complete] November 23, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia



WORLD CUP EVENT

[table]

[tr]

[th]Item[/th]

[th]Obtain Through[/th]

[th]Description[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Hunt[/td]

[td]ㆍItems obtained by killing a Golden Raccoon that was summoned during the event through hunting.

ㆍAcquire Golden Ball by purchasing World Cup Cape Box from Item mall.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]Manufacture[/td]

[td]

ㆍManufactured using 50 Golden Ball items during the World Cup event.

ㆍFor 48 minutes, at random, raise one stat from 22 to.

ㆍAfter the event concludes, awards will be given out for placing 1st through 3rd based on the quantity of items possessed by each server if you store your bag without using any Golden Trophy items.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]



[table]

[tr]

[th]Golden Raccoon Statue[/th]

[th]Description[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td]

ㆍEvent object: the World Cup

ㆍWhen you kill the Golden Raccoon Statue, you may occasionally receive reward items (including Golden Ball).

ㆍCan hit up to 20 times regardless of attack power.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Event Mechanics:

Collect Golden Trophies as many as you can.

By the event end date of World Cup, the 1st three players with the highest golden trophy collected will be the top 3 winners.

Rewards:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Placement[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]TOP 1[/td]

[td]

1 PG ARMOR/WEAPON, Choice of Element, Item Level 180 below

Choice of Element

Enchant +8

5 Slots

x5 two types of consumable buff item of your choice

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]TOP 2[/td]

[td]

1 PG ARMOR/WEAPON, Choice of Element, Item Level 150 below

Choice of Element

Enchant +7

5 Slots

x3 two types of consumable buff item of your choice

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]TOP 3[/td]

[td]

1 PG ARMOR/WEAPON, Choice of Element, Item Level 120 below

Choice of Element

Enchant +

5 Slots

x2 two types of consumable buff item of your choice

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

World Cup Cape Box is BACK !

Grab yours now ! Search from item mall search bar, go search "World Cup".



World Cup Cape Box + Lucky Key Pad + Golden Ball



World Cup Cape Box + Golden Balls



[Hourly Giveaway]

Easter Fortune Cookie~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team.