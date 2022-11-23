 Skip to content

Little Witch in the Woods update for 23 November 2022

EA Release 1.6.22.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9998917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Resolved the problem of the game being unable to progress in a certain situation.

  • Contents of update : Japanese, Chinese (Traditional) added

Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1594941
  • Loading history…
Depot 1594942
  • Loading history…
