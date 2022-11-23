1.4.0 update

Hello dear world saviours,

This new update is a bit smaller than previous ones. However, it brings some interesting new content, especially for the late game

-The first one is the Weather system. Each world region now has a current temperature according to the month (you can view it by right-clicking on the map). What does it change? Well you know, zombies are freezing when it's cold, making them slower and easier to kill. But when the weather is hot, they will run faster and be more effective during combats! Now it will be up to the player to decide when and where to face the zombies, according to the bonus/malus brought by the current weather.

-A few days after the vaccine breakthrough, zombies will start to decay. As time will goes by, they will be more in more easier to kill. That will help players that want to totally clean the Earth.

-All nuclear arsenals have been increased.

-You can now board and land units through harbours controlled by countries from which you have a mutual support agreement, or in multiplayer cooperation mode.

-Builders doesn't reduce diplomatic relations anymore when they are on a foreign territory

-Fix a crash that occurred sometime when a diplomatic offer expires

-Fix a bug where infestors were "stacking" on cities and refugee camps

-Fix a bug in battles in multiplayer mode

-Various other fixes and adjustments