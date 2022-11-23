QoL improvements, Discard Pile mechanics, Modding Additions and DLC3 news.

Share · View all patches · Build 9998839 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 10:46:11 UTC by Wendy

This patch adds the first part of DLC3 resources, new quality-of-life improvements, and many new mechanics and effects for our modders, including ways to interact with the Discard pile. The codex has also been updated in several places to reflect the latest additions.

Guilds and Secret Societies

We'll be talking in detail about the new expansion mechanics once it releases (most likely in mid-late December); below, you can see a few new enemies and cards that will be included in it.

The most significant part of the card set will be cards for the various game organizations.

There are many new cards that require high rank expertise to use.

Including some high-level contacts that can be acquired after attaining the max. Organization rank.

And, of course, new high Tier enemies

Patch Notes - 23/11 # 1.048.5

Misc Changes and Additions

Added a button under the Specter to display the cards in the Discard pile. Cards with no instances in the player's deck are displayed with purple names. Discard piles for existing characters will appear empty till they start playing & discard cards on this build.

Replicate will display a combat log message on Failure. (The verbose log will additionally show the roll.)

Recurring cards Codex addendum: "Once played (or discarded), Recurring cards skip the Discard Pile but remain in your Deck."

Supplies, Clairvoyance, Rally & Recoup rule change: The unpicked cards skip the Discard Pile but remain in your Deck. Ie. The clairvoyance rule now reads: "Remove the top x Card(s) from your Draw pile. Choose & Draw one and set the rest aside (they skip the Discard Pile but remain in your Deck)."

Added a third color indicator for challenging quests in the World map activities.

Expanding the Codex entry on the World map interaction to include the difficulty color indicators.

In Journal: Added a completed/total quests counter. Normal filter will show Quests of equal or +1 level higher than the PC Challenging filter will show Quests of +2, +3 levels higher than the PC Added a filter to show hard quests (4+ levels higher than the PC) Added colors to Journal filters matching the area difficulty indicators.

Codex Appendix will now include keyword links from Ripple Effects.

Added graphic assets and resources for the "Guilds and Secret Societies" Expansion.

Several cards updated to use Reach (Spears, Lances, Staffs, etc.)

Tweaked/Buffed the organization 'signature' cards.

Updated the graphics of all the "Contact" cards with improved versions.

Updated Unity version to LTS 2021.3.13

Modding Additions

New Card effects Reach:1, cards with Reach ignore Spiked Armor and Counter Attack. (Difference with Ranged:1 They can't harm fliers and can harm targets in Cover, unlike Ranged.) Presence:x, Increase the magnitude of a Control or Befriend action by x this turn. If this effect modifies an Action, you lose all Presence. Hostile:1 can be added in cards (or bonus effects) to prevent auto-casting them if no enemies are around. This effect doesn't display on cards. Recall:x, Return the top x card(s) of your Discard Pile to your Hand. Rebirth:x, Remove the top x Ally Card(s) from your Discard pile. Choose & Return one in your Hand; then set the rest aside (they don't return in the Discard Pile but remain in your Deck). Rebirth:x, LookFor[Type]:1, Remove the top x Ally Card(s) of [Type] from your Discard pile. Choose & Return one in your Hand; then set the rest aside (they don't return in the Discard Pile but remain in your Deck). SkipDiscardPile:1, This card doesn't go into your Discard Pile. DecayApply[Debuff]:x, can be used to apply a debuff if Decay harms the enemy, ie. DecayApplyEnvenomed:2 will also apply 2 Venom counters if Decay hurts its target, regardless of resistance. BlessedApply[Debuff]:x, can be used to apply a debuff if Blessed harms the enemy, ie. BlessedApplyBurning:2 will also apply 2 Burn counters if Blessed harms its target, regardless of resistance. BanishApply[Debuff]:x, can apply a debuff if Banish harms the enemy, ie. BanishApplyVulnerable:2 will also apply 2 Vulnerable counters if Banish damages its target, regardless of resistance. SilverApply[Debuff]:x, can be used to apply a debuff if Silver harms the enemy, ie. SilverApplyMark:2 will also apply 2 Mark counters if Silver harms its target, regardless of resistance. BaneApply[Debuff]:x, can be used to apply a debuff if Enemy Bane (Punish) harms the enemy, ie. BaneApplyVulnerable:2 will also apply 2 Vulnerable counters if Enemy Bane (Punish) hurts its target, regardless of resistance. ShadowShiftApply[Debuff]:x, can be used to apply a debuff if Shadow Shift harms the enemy, ie. ShadowShiftApplyVulnerable:2 will also apply 2 Vulnerable counters if Shadow Shift hurts its target, regardless of resistance. DrainApply[Debuff]:x, can be used to apply a debuff if Drain harms the enemy, ie. DrainApplyImmobilized:2 will also apply 2 Stun counters if Drain hurts its target, regardless of resistance. Debuffs applied with DecayApply, BlessedApply & BanishApply are in addition to any debuffs that generally apply with these effects.

Ripple effects extensions "Recall Card", this ripple effect triggers each time Recall draws a card from your Discard pile. (In contrast, the "Recall" ripple effect would trigger once per card having the Recall effect.) Recommended wording is: "Whenever you Recall a card from your Discard Pile, " "Discard Card", this ripple effect triggers each time the player chooses and discards a card, i.e., with Ctrl+Click, pointing the card arrow to the Specter, clicking the discard button, etc. (In contrast, the "Discard" ripple effect, would trigger once per card having the random Discard effect.) Recommended wording is: "Whenever you choose to Discard a card, " 'Consecrate Harms', this ripple effect triggers each time Aura of Light harms the PC. Recommended wording is: "If Aura of Light harms you this turn, " or "Whenever Aura of Light harms you, " 'Consecrate Heals', this ripple effect triggers each time Aura of Light heals the PC. Recommended wording is: "If Aura of Light heals you this turn, " or "Whenever Aura of Light heals you, " 'Desecrate Heals', this ripple effect triggers each time Aura of Darkness heals the PC. Recommended wording is: "If Aura of Darkness heals you this turn, " or "Whenever Aura of Darkness heals you, " 'Desecrate Harms', this ripple effect triggers each time Aura of Darkness harms the PC. Recommended wording is: "If Aura of Darkness harms you this turn, " or "Whenever Aura of Darkness harms you, " 'Coven Unity', this ripple effect triggers each time Coven exhausts a Witch. Recommended wording is: "Whenever Coven exhausts a Witch Ally this turn, " 'Living Shadows', this ripple effect triggers each time Shadow Shift damages an Enemy. Recommended wording is: "Whenever Shadow Shift harms an Enemy this turn, "

Channel extensions Channel now supports Attributes: Strength, Resilience, Agility, Intellect, Willpower, and Charisma, ie. Channel>Charisma>ControlArchetypeEnemy:100 Channel now supports the Draw Pile count or the Discard Pile count. Channel>Draw Pile>Damage:100 The magnitude of these properties (for the card) can increase by adding Property:x, i.e., to have the player's Charisma count as +10 points higher for this card: Channel>Charisma>ControlArchetypeEnemy:100, Charisma:10 These properties aren't consumed and remain unchanged. Ie. Channel>Discard Pile>Damage:100, won't empty your Discard Pile.

Added support for BloodTribute effects in Morph.

Bugfixes