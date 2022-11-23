 Skip to content

DAVE THE DIVER update for 23 November 2022

Nominate Dave the Diver for the Steam Awards!

Build 9998827

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Divers! 🤿

We want to thank you all for the support, ideas, feedback, and love you have given to Dave the Diver.

While we are currently working on upcoming content for the official release, we'd appreciate if you help us with-

Nominating Dave the Diver on Steam awards for

Sit Back and Relax!

From the start of our early access, we were thrilled to share the world we made with our players, from underwater experience to your favorite sushi restaurant.

We are grateful to have a community who have been providing us with valuable and honest feedback, and thanks to you we have been able to improve the game much more from what we have started from early access.

Thank you again for your continued support, and we will make sure to bring fun & new content to keep you busy.

See you soon!

