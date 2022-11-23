 Skip to content

Oracle of Forgotten Testament update for 23 November 2022

Chapter 2 is Finally Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9998668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day everyone!

The wait is finally over, chapter 2 will finally be here!

Sorry for the fiasco happened last month since there were some major issues happened, but everything should be smooth now!
There is a discount with the chapter 2 release, so be sure to tell your friends to get their wallets ready to join the adventure in this mysterious temple!

To report any bugs you find or ask any question you have, you're welcome to join Dragon Emperors Discord Server.

Stay tuned!

Remember to follow us on other social media to avoid missing any important news!

Discord: Dragon Emperors Server
Facebook: Oracle of Forgotten Testament
Twitter: @TouhouOracle
Tumblr: Touhou Oracle on Tumblr

Changed files in this update

Oracle of Forgotten Testament Content Depot 786511
