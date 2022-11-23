Chapter 2 is Finally Here!

Good day everyone!

The wait is finally over, chapter 2 will finally be here!

Sorry for the fiasco happened last month since there were some major issues happened, but everything should be smooth now!

There is a discount with the chapter 2 release, so be sure to tell your friends to get their wallets ready to join the adventure in this mysterious temple!

To report any bugs you find or ask any question you have, you're welcome to join Dragon Emperors Discord Server.

Stay tuned!

Remember to follow us on other social media to avoid missing any important news!

