Spiral Clicker update for 23 November 2022

Spiral Clicker 0.45 is out now

Build 9998614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone. I've just uploaded the new version of Spiral Clicker. This one again adds more optimization to attempt to reduce memory usage, adds a new cameo character, Angie by SuperTechno324, and several new CGs for existing characters. Here's what's new in this update:

  • Lapdance scenes added for Karen, Susan, Leanne, and Olivia
  • Poledance scenes added for LIandra, Dominya, and Jean.
  • Angie added to game.
  • 5 CGs added for Angie.
  • Further optimizations added.

As well, the funding campaign to get a start on Spiral Clicker 2 is going well. We have roughly 2 weeks left to go and we're almost to 80% to the funding goal. I am looking forward to getting started on the sequel, though new content will still be coming out for this game for a while yet. If you would like to check out the concept of, and/or support the sequel, you can check the campaign out here:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/spiral-clicker-2-an-erotic-sequel/x/23322024#/

