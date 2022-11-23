Spiral Clicker 0.45 is out now

Hey everyone. I've just uploaded the new version of Spiral Clicker. This one again adds more optimization to attempt to reduce memory usage, adds a new cameo character, Angie by SuperTechno324, and several new CGs for existing characters. Here's what's new in this update:

Lapdance scenes added for Karen, Susan, Leanne, and Olivia

Poledance scenes added for LIandra, Dominya, and Jean.

Angie added to game.

5 CGs added for Angie.

Further optimizations added.

As well, the funding campaign to get a start on Spiral Clicker 2 is going well. We have roughly 2 weeks left to go and we're almost to 80% to the funding goal. I am looking forward to getting started on the sequel, though new content will still be coming out for this game for a while yet. If you would like to check out the concept of, and/or support the sequel, you can check the campaign out here:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/spiral-clicker-2-an-erotic-sequel/x/23322024#/