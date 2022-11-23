0.68.2 - New Pixel Pigwig, Recruitment Overhaul, and Bugfixes!

0.68.2 Changes

We're still dedicated to items as our next major area of release. In the meantime, here's our update with new Pixel Pigwig, overhaul of the recruitment system, and more. Enjoy!

Pixels

New Pixel: Pigwig, a flying pig is now ready for battle. Experience the power battling with and against this flying type!!

New Features

Recruitment has been changed to recruit from 1 of 3 choices of Pixels. All recruitment UI has also been updated!

You can now view Pixel info immediately after recruitment and make move changes if needed.

UI Update

Save Slots UI has been updated with a cool new look!

Map UI has a new coat of paint!

Bugfix

Bugfix with beam type being incorrectly decided

Fixing aspect ratio on victory camera sequence








