0.68.2 - New Pixel Pigwig, Recruitment Overhaul, and Bugfixes!

0.68.2 Changes
We're still dedicated to items as our next major area of release. In the meantime, here's our update with new Pixel Pigwig, overhaul of the recruitment system, and more. Enjoy!
Pixels
- New Pixel: Pigwig, a flying pig is now ready for battle. Experience the power battling with and against this flying type!!
New Features
- Recruitment has been changed to recruit from 1 of 3 choices of Pixels. All recruitment UI has also been updated!
- You can now view Pixel info immediately after recruitment and make move changes if needed.
UI Update
- Save Slots UI has been updated with a cool new look!
- Map UI has a new coat of paint!
Bugfix
- Bugfix with beam type being incorrectly decided
- Fixing aspect ratio on victory camera sequence
Changed files in this update