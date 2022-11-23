Climber Patch #1

Climbers,

First brave players experienced this breathtaking view and huge adrenaline.

But also encountered obstacles on some mountains.

Thus we have prepared a patch based on the content some players posted through Steam discussions, reviews, and our discord.

We have read all your comments, suggestions, and feedback with the dev team. And based on that we work hard to fix all issues you have encountered.

**Here is the list of fixed bugs:

after falling the Mount Everest you respawned in a base camp;

glitch on Mount Everest while climbing;

blocking issue near checkpoint 8 on Mount Everest;

tunnel sliding issue on Mount Everest;

improved rock models on Manaslu;

improved climbing mechanics in general;

**

If you have any issues feel free to send us game log files so we could investigate the problem:

C:\Users{YOUR_USER_NAME}\AppData\LocalLow\A2Softworks\Climber Sky is the Limit"

to support@art-games.com

If you would like to localize Climber to your language just let us know!

Stay tuned for the next updates.

Feel free to join our discord:

cheers,

AGS Team