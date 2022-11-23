22 Nov. 2022 Bugfix Update: Codename Hōshō at your service!

Hello! In the last update, we've implemented a cool new feature where you can switch between third-person view and cockpit view. This update improves a few issues we noticed, including problems around allowing users to customize the Perspective in the Options screen. Thanks everyone for reporting this issue!

There’s also another issue involving an animation bug that renders the player unable to throw a mine in Mission 5 after disarming one. Fortunately, this issue has now been resolved! And while we’re revisiting this mission, we also decided to enhance the visual clarity with UI when disarming the mine.