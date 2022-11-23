0.4.7.0 to update

Share · View all patches · Build 9998426 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy

0.4.7.0

Fixed a bug where monsters were blocked by broken doors in Act 1

Fixed the error that there was no collision at the intersection of the map in Act 3

Fixed the error that the left side of the application street in Act 3 must press the interaction key to move to other maps

Now the prompt time in the first act is extended and can be displayed all the time

Scene 3: Storage point on the right of the corridor

The third act of the actual decoration, the non major event in the classroom, "Wake up" and the corresponding special CG, "Glue like hands"“

Act 3 Special CG "Blade in the Dark" added

Act 3: The Walking Chart of the Monster "Smoker"

New Act III The first chase

Act 3: The chasing music of the monster "smoker"

Act Three Map Playground

Act Three Map Playground after