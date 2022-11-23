0.4.7.0 to update

0.4.7.0
Fixed a bug where monsters were blocked by broken doors in Act 1
Fixed the error that there was no collision at the intersection of the map in Act 3
Fixed the error that the left side of the application street in Act 3 must press the interaction key to move to other maps
Now the prompt time in the first act is extended and can be displayed all the time
Scene 3: Storage point on the right of the corridor
The third act of the actual decoration, the non major event in the classroom, "Wake up" and the corresponding special CG, "Glue like hands"“
Act 3 Special CG "Blade in the Dark" added
Act 3: The Walking Chart of the Monster "Smoker"
New Act III The first chase
Act 3: The chasing music of the monster "smoker"
Act Three Map Playground
Act Three Map Playground after
Changed files in this update