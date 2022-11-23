Ultra Figtht Da! Kyanta 2 - patch 24

Added a description of each item to the menu screen.

Fixed "Blazing Challenger" image in stage select.

Net play:

Fixed bugs in spectating and lobby.

Fixed a bug that caused music to play even though the background music was turned off.

Fixed a bug in which "Found" was being spelled as "Fonud" when searching for lobbies.

Added "Relay Connection" option when creating a lobby room. You can now select "Server connection only".

Fixed a bug that prevented player names from being displayed during a match.

Fixed a bug in Patch 23 version where rooms with passwords were not created.

If you are having problems starting after updating from Patch 22, please delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall.

I will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.