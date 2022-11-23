 Skip to content

FOG update for 23 November 2022

Critical Bug Hotfix

FOG update for 23 November 2022

Critical Bug Hotfix

Build 9998287

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed elemental damage types and changed how they function.
Fixed a bug where explosive damage would hurt you and not the enemy.
Where before elemental damage was additive to base damage, when elemental damage is now applied, elemental damage replaces the base damage with its own base damage unless it is shock. Shock remains unchanged as an additional multiplier. Ignites, poisons, and freezes don't "hit" for any upfront damage anymore. This design direction was taken with intentions to further diversify the damage classes and how they play.
Re-balanced endgame enemies to be hard as $%^#.
All enemies now move double speed.
Re-balanced stats across the board.
Early game demon nerfed to reduce new player frustration.
Can now change server in the new multiplayer tab.
Melee weapon now hits three times.
Summon and totems nerfed to be three seconds long down from five.
Individual oil types can now be purchased in the shop.
Enemies spawn more rapidly at the start of a level.
Bug fixes.
Performance improvements.

