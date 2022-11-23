 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boo Men update for 23 November 2022

11/23 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9998270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello burglars! Sorry for the delayed update, this took me a lot longer to figure out than I was anticipating.

In this update:
  • Multiplayer parties now remain together after each round (still rough around the edges)
  • Map keys are now one-time purchases only!
  • UI Updates
  • Removed death penalty because I didn't wanna bother with it in this update
  • You now get 15 pity money if you die
  • Troll is faster (he's trying to lose weight)
  • After the monster kills a player there is a grace period before it can kill again
  • Some other minor bug fixes
  • Oh almost forgot -updated gameplay so the game doesn't immediately start when the round starts!

I hope I didn't forget anything! I will try to have some more exciting updates next time!
Happy Thanksgiving!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1715731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link