11/23 Update!

Hello burglars! Sorry for the delayed update, this took me a lot longer to figure out than I was anticipating.

Multiplayer parties now remain together after each round (still rough around the edges)

Map keys are now one-time purchases only!

UI Updates

Removed death penalty because I didn't wanna bother with it in this update

You now get 15 pity money if you die

Troll is faster (he's trying to lose weight)

After the monster kills a player there is a grace period before it can kill again

Some other minor bug fixes

Oh almost forgot -updated gameplay so the game doesn't immediately start when the round starts!

I hope I didn't forget anything! I will try to have some more exciting updates next time!

Happy Thanksgiving!