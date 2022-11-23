11/23 Update!

Hello burglars! Sorry for the delayed update, this took me a lot longer to figure out than I was anticipating.
In this update:
- Multiplayer parties now remain together after each round (still rough around the edges)
- Map keys are now one-time purchases only!
- UI Updates
- Removed death penalty because I didn't wanna bother with it in this update
- You now get 15 pity money if you die
- Troll is faster (he's trying to lose weight)
- After the monster kills a player there is a grace period before it can kill again
- Some other minor bug fixes
- Oh almost forgot -updated gameplay so the game doesn't immediately start when the round starts!
I hope I didn't forget anything! I will try to have some more exciting updates next time!
Happy Thanksgiving!
Changed files in this update