Aftertime update for 23 November 2022

Graphic Settings Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

This new patch adds more graphic options to choose especially for Lumen global illumination and reflections. Also, this patch improves Lumen performance as well as non lumen performance for older GPUs.

Thanks!
Dazzling Divine

