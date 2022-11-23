Graphic Settings Patch

Hey guys,
This new patch adds more graphic options to choose especially for Lumen global illumination and reflections. Also, this patch improves Lumen performance as well as non lumen performance for older GPUs.
Thanks!
Dazzling Divine
Changed files in this update