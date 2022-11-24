Hello Hunters!
We've had overwhelmingly positive feedback from you all and thank you for all your amazing feedback! We really appreciate the time you have taken out to support us. Our first small patch, 0.26.2 is live now for ZERO Sievert. Stay tuned for future updates!
- Possible fix for the swamp generation bug
- Scrapping a stack of medication items will always provide at least the amount of the stack
- The keys for debug mode have been changed from F12 to CTRL + ALT + P
- Minimum selling value for equipment is 1, even if its durability is 0%
- Fixed a bug where repair eats resources but doesn't repair the equipment if the inventory is full
- Fixed a bug where repair eats resources but doesn't repair the equipment if the item is in stash 1
- Fixed a bug where the mouse disappears if the user opens the inventory while aiming with a scope
- Fixed a bug where it was always raining in the swamp ( It still rains a lot but less than before)
- Fixed the position of the shadow for the “infestation” enemy
- Fixed a bug where you can interact with a module and create the chest even if you don't have the module built
- Fixed some collision bugs in the mall map
- Fixed a bug where the mouse wasn't over the text in the "heal me" menu screen
- The red cross on the medication items has been changed to a green cross
- Fixed a bug where users could open their inventory during the sleep fade transition and duplicate their items
We'd love to hear more from you in our active Discord community!
Changed files in this update