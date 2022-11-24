Hello Hunters!

We've had overwhelmingly positive feedback from you all and thank you for all your amazing feedback! We really appreciate the time you have taken out to support us. Our first small patch, 0.26.2 is live now for ZERO Sievert. Stay tuned for future updates!

Possible fix for the swamp generation bug

Scrapping a stack of medication items will always provide at least the amount of the stack

The keys for debug mode have been changed from F12 to CTRL + ALT + P

Minimum selling value for equipment is 1, even if its durability is 0%

Fixed a bug where repair eats resources but doesn't repair the equipment if the inventory is full

Fixed a bug where repair eats resources but doesn't repair the equipment if the item is in stash 1

Fixed a bug where the mouse disappears if the user opens the inventory while aiming with a scope

Fixed a bug where it was always raining in the swamp ( It still rains a lot but less than before)

Fixed the position of the shadow for the “infestation” enemy

Fixed a bug where you can interact with a module and create the chest even if you don't have the module built

Fixed some collision bugs in the mall map

Fixed a bug where the mouse wasn't over the text in the "heal me" menu screen

The red cross on the medication items has been changed to a green cross

Fixed a bug where users could open their inventory during the sleep fade transition and duplicate their items

We'd love to hear more from you in our active Discord community!