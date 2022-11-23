New Item in the NosWheel: Golden Eagle Wings



Raise your eyes to the sky and conquer the skies! Spin the NosWheel from 23rd November (11 AM CET) and with a bit of good fortune you could land the Golden Eagle Wings.

Golden Eagle Wings

These sublime wings turn you into an impressive ruler of the skies with a royal golden glow! The wings disappear when you put your Specialist Card in a card holder.

Effects:

Movement speed +1

Provides a 20% chance to summon the Onyx Dragon’s Shadow

5% chance of triggering the Blessing of the Golden Eagle Wings effect when attacking

Blessing of the Golden Eagle Wings:

Level 4 buff

For 10 seconds, all of your attacks hit

Movement speed +2

Reduces the enemy’s elemental resistances by 5

Remember you’ve got to spin it to win it!

The NosTale Team