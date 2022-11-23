 Skip to content

NosTale update for 23 November 2022

New Item in the NosWheel: Golden Eagle Wings

Build 9998118

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Raise your eyes to the sky and conquer the skies! Spin the NosWheel from 23rd November (11 AM CET) and with a bit of good fortune you could land the Golden Eagle Wings.

Golden Eagle Wings

These sublime wings turn you into an impressive ruler of the skies with a royal golden glow! The wings disappear when you put your Specialist Card in a card holder.

Effects:

  • Movement speed +1
  • Provides a 20% chance to summon the Onyx Dragon’s Shadow
  • 5% chance of triggering the Blessing of the Golden Eagle Wings effect when attacking

Blessing of the Golden Eagle Wings:

  • Level 4 buff
  • For 10 seconds, all of your attacks hit
  • Movement speed +2
  • Reduces the enemy’s elemental resistances by 5

Remember you’ve got to spin it to win it!
The NosTale Team

