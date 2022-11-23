 Skip to content

Crupt update for 23 November 2022

Update 47

Share · View all patches · Build 9998111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Glab's entrance sign raising too high in some instances (also added some logic to hopefully prevent that from happening under any circumstances)
-Post game content changes and fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1895651
