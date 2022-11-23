Patch 0.45

Four-leaf Clover - Luck: +3|4|5. -> Luck: +3|6|9 (18 Total).
Alchemy - Food: Healing +30|60|100%. -> Food: Healing +50|100%.
Jackboots - Rarity Level 1 -> 2.
Steel Boots - Rarity Level 1 -> 2.
Watering Can - Rarity Level 1 -> 2.
Fire Cloak - Burn: Duration +10. -> Burn: Duration +5|10, Spread +20|40%. (Spread is the chance that the effect will be transferred to one of the nearest opponents after death)
Novice Medal - If the hero's level is below 40: Cooldown -20%. -> If the hero's level is below 50: Cooldown -20%.
Ideal - Before taking damage for the first time: Damage +100%, Speed +4. -> Before taking damage for the first time: Damage +200%, Speed +4. Rarity Level 1 -> 2.
Generator - Rarity Level 1 -> 2.
Simplicity - Damage for non-synthesized abilities: +7|15|25%. -> Damage for non-synthesized abilities: +10|20|30%.
Ginger - Regeneration doesn't work anymore. Damage: +10|20|30%. -> Regeneration doesn't work anymore. Damage: +10|25|40%.
Anchor - When received and at the beginning of each location gives 25|50|80 armor. -> When received and at the beginning of each location gives 30|60|100 armor.
Empty Watches - Time Stop: Limit -5 seconds. Damage: +15|30|50%. -> Time Stop: Limit -5 seconds. Damage: +20|40|60%.
Giant Belt - Size: +7|14|21%. -> Size: +6|12|20%. Rarity Level 2 -> 1.
Steel Armor - Rarity Level 2 -> 1.
Heels - Rarity Level 2 -> 1.
Fire Shield - Rarity Level 2 -> 1.
Golden Apple - Food: +10|20|30 Gold. -> Food: +20|40 Gold.
Closed Book - Gives you 5 levels. -> Gives you 7 levels.
Gemini - Rarity Level 2 -> 3.
Silver Key - Open: +30|50|80% Experience. -> Open: +40|80% Experience.
Broken Key - Rarity Level 2 -> 1.
Asceticism - Rarity Level 2 -> 1.
Gold Fish - Rarity Level 3 -> 2.
Armor of Darkness - Night: Reduces damage by 50%.
Tower Shield - Meditation: Incoming damage -80% -> Meditation: Incoming damage -70%.
Summoner's Dress - Summon Count: +1. -> Summon Count: +0|1.
Chosen One's Robe - Time Stop: You don't take damage. -> Time Stop: You don't take damage. Time Stop: +3 sec. Rarity Level 3 -> 2.
Gravity Ring - Rarity Level 3 -> 2.
Oil Jar - Rarity Level 3 -> 2.
Strange Lantern - Rarity Level 3 -> 2.
Hellfire - Burn: Additionally inflicts another 1% of the opponent's maximum health (0.1% on the boss). -> Burn: Additionally inflicts another 2% of the opponent's maximum health (0.2% on the boss).
Ring of Quantity - Count: +1. -> Count: +0|1.
Mirror Shield - Rarity Level 4 -> 3.
Chimera Poison - Rarity Level 4 -> 3.
Knowledge is Power - Rarity Level 4 -> 3.
Time Potion - Rarity Level 4 -> 3.
Ancient Knowledge - Rarity Level 4 -> 3.
Modificator:
Count - Count: +0|1. -> Count: +0|0|1.
Cave: It's a little simplified.
Changed files in this update