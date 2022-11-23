Patch 0.45

Four-leaf Clover - Luck: +3|4|5. -> Luck: +3|6|9 (18 Total).

Alchemy - Food: Healing +30|60|100%. -> Food: Healing +50|100%.

Jackboots - Rarity Level 1 -> 2.

Steel Boots - Rarity Level 1 -> 2.

Watering Can - Rarity Level 1 -> 2.

Fire Cloak - Burn: Duration +10. -> Burn: Duration +5|10, Spread +20|40%. (Spread is the chance that the effect will be transferred to one of the nearest opponents after death)

Novice Medal - If the hero's level is below 40: Cooldown -20%. -> If the hero's level is below 50: Cooldown -20%.

Ideal - Before taking damage for the first time: Damage +100%, Speed +4. -> Before taking damage for the first time: Damage +200%, Speed +4. Rarity Level 1 -> 2.

Generator - Rarity Level 1 -> 2.

Simplicity - Damage for non-synthesized abilities: +7|15|25%. -> Damage for non-synthesized abilities: +10|20|30%.

Ginger - Regeneration doesn't work anymore. Damage: +10|20|30%. -> Regeneration doesn't work anymore. Damage: +10|25|40%.

Anchor - When received and at the beginning of each location gives 25|50|80 armor. -> When received and at the beginning of each location gives 30|60|100 armor.

Empty Watches - Time Stop: Limit -5 seconds. Damage: +15|30|50%. -> Time Stop: Limit -5 seconds. Damage: +20|40|60%.

Giant Belt - Size: +7|14|21%. -> Size: +6|12|20%. Rarity Level 2 -> 1.

Steel Armor - Rarity Level 2 -> 1.

Heels - Rarity Level 2 -> 1.

Fire Shield - Rarity Level 2 -> 1.

Golden Apple - Food: +10|20|30 Gold. -> Food: +20|40 Gold.

Closed Book - Gives you 5 levels. -> Gives you 7 levels.

Gemini - Rarity Level 2 -> 3.

Silver Key - Open: +30|50|80% Experience. -> Open: +40|80% Experience.

Broken Key - Rarity Level 2 -> 1.

Asceticism - Rarity Level 2 -> 1.

Gold Fish - Rarity Level 3 -> 2.

Armor of Darkness - Night: Reduces damage by 50%.

Tower Shield - Meditation: Incoming damage -80% -> Meditation: Incoming damage -70%.

Summoner's Dress - Summon Count: +1. -> Summon Count: +0|1.

Chosen One's Robe - Time Stop: You don't take damage. -> Time Stop: You don't take damage. Time Stop: +3 sec. Rarity Level 3 -> 2.

Gravity Ring - Rarity Level 3 -> 2.

Oil Jar - Rarity Level 3 -> 2.

Strange Lantern - Rarity Level 3 -> 2.

Hellfire - Burn: Additionally inflicts another 1% of the opponent's maximum health (0.1% on the boss). -> Burn: Additionally inflicts another 2% of the opponent's maximum health (0.2% on the boss).

Ring of Quantity - Count: +1. -> Count: +0|1.

Mirror Shield - Rarity Level 4 -> 3.

Chimera Poison - Rarity Level 4 -> 3.

Knowledge is Power - Rarity Level 4 -> 3.

Time Potion - Rarity Level 4 -> 3.

Ancient Knowledge - Rarity Level 4 -> 3.

Modificator:

Count - Count: +0|1. -> Count: +0|0|1.

Cave: It's a little simplified.