Have heard your feedback, and taken it on board. Listed are the main changes of the patch:

More health and o2 pickups on all levels,

Lower o2 depletion rate. The characters full tank now lasts 20 minutes before it is empty,

Issues where you can clip out of the level and into the void outside,

Health and o2 regeneration in the final levels

Thank you very much. Please do get in contact with any further issues.

Ben