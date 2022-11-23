 Skip to content

Daddy update for 23 November 2022

Patch 3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9997827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a delay for skipping dialogue scenes to prevent accidental skips.
-Adjusted enemy stopping distance to player to prevent the enemies from pushing the player out of the map.
-Fixed a bug where reloading save files repeatedly would give the player all weapons, but the weapon pickups would remain and break the game if the player picked that weapon up.
-Weapons now require the player to press the "Interact" button to pick them up, preventing the player from accidentally picking up weapons and ruining progress on the "Batter Up" achievement.

