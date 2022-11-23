'Demon Go!' New Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9997747 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 06:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Stage level has been significantly adjusted.

The difficulty level of the boss stage has been adjusted.

Fixed a bug that resulted in an arrival goal without clearing the boss on some boss stages.

Improved Ui convenience.

You can play in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, German, Spanish, Russian, French, Italian, and Thai!

Feel free to send your comments to the email address below for language translation issues and various comments on the game!

[artifact.games.1024@gmail.com]

We'll work hard to prepare the next update to become a fun Demon Go!