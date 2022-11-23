 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demon Go! update for 23 November 2022

'Demon Go!' New Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9997747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Stage level has been significantly adjusted.
  • The difficulty level of the boss stage has been adjusted.
  • Fixed a bug that resulted in an arrival goal without clearing the boss on some boss stages.
  • Improved Ui convenience.
  • You can play in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, German, Spanish, Russian, French, Italian, and Thai!

Feel free to send your comments to the email address below for language translation issues and various comments on the game!

[artifact.games.1024@gmail.com]

We'll work hard to prepare the next update to become a fun Demon Go!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link