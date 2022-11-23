41.78.12 Hotfix Released

Propane Torch usage rebalanced for Fixing and Repair scripts to accommodate the change in capacity; all reduced to 2.

Added "AllowRottenItem:true" parameter to the recipes to Empty Frying Pans; Griddle Pans; and Roasting Pans. This will allow players to reclaim said pans when they let Stir Fries and Omelettes get rotten.

Recipes such as the Mildew Spray Cure, and Emptying Sacks of produce now have the field "AllowRottenItem:true" which allows rotten items to be used in that recipe.

Fixed the Make Mildew Cure recipe not allowing both regular and Canned Milk; as players were unable to make this cure after all of the normal Milk has gone rotten.

Fixed being unable to use Rotten Milk to make the Mildew Spray Cure.

Commented out the "Make Pot of Soup" recipes; they're obsolete given the evolved recipe system which handles this matter better.

Fixed being unable to use Canned Soup to make evolved recipe soup.

Changed the display name of "Canned Soup" to "Canned Vegetable Soup". Note: To make Pots of Soup with Opened Cans of Soup you must now add them to a Pot of Water, as an evolved recipe soup. This fixes the Super Soup exploit and will allow players to also add additional ingredients to the Soup. The other way of making Pots of Soup was an obsolete and in many ways incompatible method from before the evolved recipe system.

Updated the Clean Tray recipe so it works with trays of Biscuit Dough, and also so that it works with rotten and cooked ingredients, so players can always recover a tray from rotten trays of food.

Several tweaks to clothing masks.

Added missing SetMelee Delay on Pistol Whip animation.

Fixed Hoodie and Vest masks to work properly with base mesh.

Fixed JokeKnife, JokeArrow, BunnyEars, FurryEars, Antlers and GodStar Headbopper to work with all hairstyles.

Fixed moodle and heart wiggle-speed, now reduced by half.

Fixed an issue with forageSystem.lua not accounting for the new loot rarity settings.

Fixed the veteran having some duplicate clothing selection options.

Fixed in-game map road that was made curved in cell 35,31.

Fixed print() statement from JoyPadSetup.lua that resulted in unnecessary messages in the console log.

Fixed source files not being loaded in the Lua debugger on Linux.

Fixed mod Lua files not being loaded in the Lua debugger.

Fixed being able to purify Watering Cans in an Oven.

Fixed being able to turn Cooked Eggs back into Uncooked Eggs.

Fixed Pizzas having the hasMetal tag.

Fixed error in SliceCooked test.

Fixed PopEmpty2 and PopEmpty3 having DisplayCategory = WaterContainer instead of DisplayCategory = Junk.

Fixed PopEmpty having DisplayCategory = Material instead of DisplayCategory = Junk.

Fixed BeerCanEmpty having DisplayCategory = WaterContainer instead of Junk.

Fixed Buckets not having been updated to use metal filling sounds instead of plastic filling sounds.

Fixed distant players not appearing on the in-game map when the server option allows it.

Fixed Male_Undies not having the "OBSOLETE = TRUE" parameter. Also removed them from the foraging pool.

Fixed not using a language's desired encoding when reading credits.txt.