COMMUNITY BULLETIN #11

GREETINGS RISK GENERALS!

Can you believe it’s already the end of November?

Earlier this month we pushed out RISK Update v3.8, our biggest update for 2022!

NEW RISK UPDATE

On November 2nd we posted RISK Update v3.8. Here are some highlights:

Portals: Brand new premium game mode.

Ranking Changes 1v1 and FFA Split : We have split Ranked into 1v1 and Free-For-All (FFA), each with their own ELO ranking system and leaderboard.

Rank Points Visibility : Your profile now shows your rank skill points for 1v1 and FFA.

Rank Decay : Ranks will be “soft reset” and/or “decayed” each season, depending on if the player has played or not.

New Home Screen and Settings UI : We have made an overhaul to our Home and Settings screens to make it easier for players to navigate, create and join games.

Neutral Territories (AI Inactivity Behavior): Players can now set the behaviour of the AI that will take over when another player is inactive or disconnects from a game.

We're also launching additional levels and rewards for Battle Points to wrap up v3.8 as well as a new dice drop so keep an eye out over the next 2 weeks!

As we approach the end of the year we have just one update left for RISK: Global Domination in 2022. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s to come.

v3.9

In light of recent feedback from v3.8 we will be introducing bots to 1v1 Ranked games in our next update v3.9. This will allow players once again to have matches between two humans and up to 4 bots as part of Ranked 1v1 matches.

We are also adding a semi-automatic placement option to game modifiers as requested by our RISK discord community.

We want to thank you all for playing RISK and giving us feedback on how we can improve the game.

We’ll also be running some fun events throughout the holidays so be on the lookout for our Black Friday map pack sale, bonus Battle Points rewards for December and more!

v3.9 NEW MAP PACK

We have a new map pack coming in update v3.9. Can you guess the theme?

2023…A SNEAK PEAK

As we wrap up 2022 we also wanted to give you a sneak peak at what’s coming in 2023.

Our biggest plans for 2023 include a major networking overhaul which will help us improve the stability of RISK, provide better game/move validation and help create faster and more consistent connections for multiplayer games. This major update will unlock our ability to introduce exciting new features later on including spectating, game replays, game history, team battles…and more!

We also have a whole lot of new content planned including a highly requested and Out of this World Map pack… (And yes we included Pluto, take that science! #teamPluto)

CALL FOR BETA TESTERS

Interested in being the first to get access to new releases to help make the game better?

We are opening up beta testing for 2023. Please note - this is for any updates coming to the game next year.

There is no skill requirement to being a beta tester, we highly encourage beginners and novices to sign up if you are interested!

For more information on what the beta testing program is about, please see this doc.

You can find the Beta Testing Application Form here.

The RISK Discord community recently held a Halloween themed dice design competition. Check out the amazing talent from our RISK Generals below!

Dice Design Highlight: Truth Bite & Karonte by @Astrid The Pirate 🌊

1st Place Submission from our Halloween 2022 Dice Design Competition

Dice Design Highlight: Tombstone Die & Die De Los Muertos by @Bart Harley Jarvis

2nd Place Submission from our Halloween 2022 Dice Design Competition

Dice Design Highlight: FrankenDice by @Divine Tempest of Indigo Land

3rd Place Submission from our Halloween 2022 Dice Design Competition

Congratulations to our winners, and well done to everyone who participated! Winners received some awesome prizes including up to 5,000 gems, VIP badges, design competition roles in the community Discord channel and Discord Nitro.

TOP REVIEWS

THANK YOU!

All of your memes, event participations and Discord conversations make our day.

Over and out,

Team RISK @ SMG Studio