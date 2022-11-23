Patch 0.903 is now live!

In this patch we have rebalanced both player and enemy abilities, increased the pace at which melee enemies will attack, and sped up the pace of combat. Be careful, enemies are much more dangerous.

(Enemies) Decreased the gap between melee enemy default attacks.

(Enemies) Increased the damage of all enemy damaging abilities - be careful out there adventurers.

(Enemies) Rebalanced player stats and abilities:

Berserker:

Reduced attack power slightly.

Increased healing power slightly.

Adjusted defense stats.

Decreased cooldown on bloodthirst.

Decreased cooldown and adjusted stats for Demoralize.

Decreased cooldown and damage on Savage Strike.

Decreased cooldown and damage on Shockwave.

Increased cooldown on Looming Presence.

Increased healing power slightly.

Increased magic power slightly.

Adjusted defense values slightly.

Decreased cooldown on Blessing.

Increased damage and decreased the cooldown on focused light (default staff spell).

Decreased cooldown on Recovery.

Decreased the cooldown and increased the damage on Solar Bolt.

Decreased cooldown on Stifle.

Decreased cooldown and increased damage on Sunbeam.

Adjusted magic power slightly.

Adjusted defense values slightly.

Decreased cooldown on Incinerate.

Increased damage on all tome (glyph) spells.

Increased damage (slightly) on Fireblast.

Adjusted attack power value.

Adjusted defense values.

Decreased cooldown and increased stats on Brace.

Decreased cooldown and increased damage on Forceful Blow.

Decreased stats on Rally.

Decreased damage on True Strike.

Decreased cooldown on Shield Bash.

Increased healing value of Recovery.

Adjusted damage values slightly.

Adjusted defense values slightly.

Decreased cooldown and damage on Decisive Strike.

Decreased cooldown and increased damage on Fan of Knives.

Decreased stas on hiddenstrike.

Decreased cooldown on Merciless Assault.

Decreased cooldown on Snake Venom.

Adjusted damage values slightly. Adjusted defense values slightly. Decreased cooldown and damage on Decisive Strike. Decreased cooldown and increased damage on Fan of Knives. Decreased stas on hiddenstrike. Decreased cooldown on Merciless Assault. Decreased cooldown on Snake Venom.

(Compass) Party member names will now be shown near their compass icon.

(Adventure Zones) Parties spawning into adventure zones will now spawn at the same auroris altar.

(Tutorial) Fixed a typo in the cleric tutorial.

(Notebook - Main Page) Added text to the main page that explains where both equipment and astral shards can be equipped. (TIP: Astral shards can be used to boost your stats, equip them at the shard altar in the tavern.)

(Elementalist) Tome (glyph) spells will now fly to the tip of the wand much faster.

(Elementalist) Adjusted the throw settings for tome (glyph) spells for both the Oculus and Index controllers. Throwing spells should now feel better.