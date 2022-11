Get ready for a whole new racing experience! In our biggest update yet, we've completely revamped the gameplay to be more heart pumping than ever. You'll now be racing against other players to be the first to the finish line. This means you can go as fast (or slow) as you want, no more waiting for the camera to catch up with your rabbit.

Infinite Run is a new game mode with the original gameplay style and is available to Royal subscribers and 1/1 rabbit owners.