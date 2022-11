Share · View all patches · Build 9997494 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 04:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.12.1a - HotFix

Changes

Tonk

Reduced Size

Collider has less friction so you don’t get stuck in the ground

Database has been updated to have the new aircraft

Britain Survival map now has an end of map warning

Bug Fixes

Map rewards now show the correct amount

Fixed some spelling mistakes