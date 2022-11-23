Unexpected and Forced Update!

For the first time we have experienced technical difficulties with the servers, apparently our network service provider has reconfigured some parameters and with it the previously used protocol has suffered bugs. 🚀

After discovering this, we are updating Tint 'n Ink as soon as possible, which led to this unexpected update.

It is very likely that you will find new bugs that we will solve in the next update, but we had a forced update to be online again. 👨‍✈️

Thanks for playing!

Golden Dog Interactive, Inc.