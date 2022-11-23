 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tint 'n Ink update for 23 November 2022

Unexpected and Forced Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9997435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For the first time we have experienced technical difficulties with the servers, apparently our network service provider has reconfigured some parameters and with it the previously used protocol has suffered bugs. 🚀

After discovering this, we are updating Tint 'n Ink as soon as possible, which led to this unexpected update.

It is very likely that you will find new bugs that we will solve in the next update, but we had a forced update to be online again. 👨‍✈️

Thanks for playing!
Golden Dog Interactive, Inc.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1997631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link