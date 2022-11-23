Welcome back Miolhrians!

Miolhrians 20.7 patch is here with some fixes and updates.. so...here we go..

Before we do, I would like to thank everyone who is supporting us with the next installment of 2nd Season of Miolhr the Comic which you can support of GoFundMe below! The First 12 Issues which includes the first season can be seen on Webtoons at no cost. If you like it help us, get this out by years end!

Now let's get into Patch 20.7....

Most feature for this patch will include fixes from Update 20.5 and new things as well!

-Stun reduced to 33%!

-Cursor updated!

-New Capture Device Trader!

-New items including rebirth kit allows you to bring back passed out pet!

-Shop update!

-Pictures in homes have been fixed!

-Battle animations updated!

-Multiple Icons updated!

-NEW Ability Rain & Light can be found!

-Light Ability allows you to change the weather to sunny!

-Rain Ability can call upon a storm to hit miolhria!

-Crafting system updated!

-Traders location Updated!

-Traders loot updated!

-Environments and some POI's updated!

-Enemy Spawns updated!

-and multiple other fixes!

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

Multiple fixes and updates to Dojos!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

and last but not least much more to come before the update...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company