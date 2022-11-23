Full Campaign Release!!!

So excited!! The campaign mode lays the foundation for all the future End-game modes and provides tons of replayability via a Starfox64-esque branching quest system. Each playthrough can lead through a different path of Regions where you'll fight new Enemies, encounter new characters, and learn more about the World. Every Region has their own Boss(s) and quests. Tons of loot, enemies, and some cheeky dialogue periodically for a change of pace. There are still TONS of improvements on the way, I have a list of hundreds things I'm slogging my way through, but I felt it was time to start getting feedback, despite some potential bugs and frustrations. As a one-man studio, all you guys provide invaluable feedback that I struggle to gather on my own.

Case in point: you can now reset your abilities at anytime for no cost! (Except that whatever Augments are currently invested in the Ability will be lost).

Other major improvements include:

Brand new Slot Unlocker system. Now instead of slots being unlocked at a set interval that I designated, you can instead choose whatever slots you want to unlock every level! This allows you dump them all into one ability early if that's your plan, or you can diversify and gain power in lots of different areas. Up to you!

Summons Icon tracker that shows the time remaining, the average health, and the amount of summons out. Makes managing lots of them much easier.

Item pickup can now grab all nearby items, or just one hovered item by holding the Alt key.

Your move button (default right click) can now be assigned to also try to Strike any nearby enemies to your click.

Tons of performance improvements, and still a lot of room to gain more.

Lots of fixes for other popular requests, like certain vfx lights being way too bright (although I'm sure there's some sneaky ones somewhere that I missed, please let me know if you get flash-banged!)

What's next?

There's still a lot of things about the campaign I'd like to improve, most notably:

Get all the dialogue Voice Acted.

Implement some Side-quests that I didn't have time for yet.

Further improve the Environment and Performance of the new regions.

And tons of little bugs that are on my list.

And then of course, the MAIN END-GAME MODE!!! The current iteration of it is a build-your-own-boss adventure where you revisit certain regions of the World to gather ingredients for a boss recipe. Once you've tailored the boss to your desires based on the ingredients provided (which affects the Loot table, etc) then of course you must try and kill it for the epic rewards!

I have many ideas for various game modes, especially when multiplayer is released, but this will be the first major mode that will, in my opinion, satisfy most of the gameplay loops I look for in an end-game. I'll release more details when we get closer.

Well I think that's all for now! As always feel free to hit me up on Discord to give feedback, report bugs, or just shoot the breeze. I'll try and tackle any major progress-impeding bugs ASAP and start compiling lists of other feedback/bug reports. Thank you!!!

Notices: