Patch Notes - 2022.11.23

-
Server Stability:
In order to provide stable services, equipment maintenance will be performed
-
Maintenance Compensation
a. November 23 Maintenance Rewards: 200%EXP/GP.
b. Function Metal 100 pcs
c. Nightmare Respawn Token 15 pcs（can only be used for the MA day）
•NOTE: MA Compensation can only be obtained on the day of MA
-
Combat Week event opened (November 23 ~ November 30)
-
Crown your Girl event reward distribution
a. Players who login before November 30 will receive a free character with the newly Crowned Girl of CAR (7 days)
b. On November 28th, the Crown Girl character (Permanent) will be on Today’s Off for CYBER MONDAY BIG DISCOUNT.
- Thanksgiving and Black Friday DISCOUNT SALE! (Period: November 23~ November 30)
Changed files in this update