CombatArms: Reloaded update for 23 November 2022

Patch Notes - 2022.11.23

Build 9997108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Server Stability:
    In order to provide stable services, equipment maintenance will be performed

  2. Maintenance Compensation
    a. November 23 Maintenance Rewards: 200%EXP/GP.
    b. Function Metal 100 pcs
    c. Nightmare Respawn Token 15 pcs（can only be used for the MA day）
    •NOTE: MA Compensation can only be obtained on the day of MA

  3. Combat Week event opened (November 23 ~ November 30)

  4. Crown your Girl event reward distribution

a. Players who login before November 30 will receive a free character with the newly Crowned Girl of CAR (7 days)

b. On November 28th, the Crown Girl character (Permanent) will be on Today’s Off for CYBER MONDAY BIG DISCOUNT.

  1. Thanksgiving and Black Friday DISCOUNT SALE! (Period: November 23~ November 30)

