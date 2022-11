Share · View all patches · Build 9997045 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy

After some consideration, we think Soda Crisis might have a little chance for Outstanding Visual Style award.

If you've ever been impressed by the visual design of a certain level or Boss, please nominate Soda Crisis as - Outstanding Visual Style!

We'll be very thankful for any nomination you give for Soda Crisis!

In addition, enjoy a 15% off on with the Steam Autumn through November 22 (GMT-8) !