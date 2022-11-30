All aboard: the Winter Express returns to Apex Legends! Three squads board the World’s Edge train, but only one will emerge victorious. Will it be yours? Collect 24 limited-time cosmetics and pay tribute to the deadliest winter Legends. Unlock them all before the event ends and you’ll automatically receive Wraith’s new Prestige skin, the “Apex Voidshifter”!
Apex Legends update for 30 November 2022
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Apex Legends Content Depot 1172471
